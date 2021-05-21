Jamaica Fire Brigade to get drones

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) will launch the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Programme, which will assist firefighters to better manage emergency situations.

In making the disclosure during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said under this programme, two drones will be purchased.

The drones will assist with surveillance for search-and-rescue exercises, as well as fires and other emergency situations.

“This programme will be the first of its kind for the JFB. This year, the acquisition of new equipment will enter a new technological dimension,” he said.

McKenzie said the Government will continue to make significant and historic levels of investment in equipment and fire stations.

The role of the Jamaica Fire Brigade is to protect life and property from fire or other disasters within the island and its territorial seas.

- JIS News

