Jamalco installs community Wi-Fi access points in its operating areas

Jamalco has partnered with local community-based organisations to establish Wi-Fi access points at several areas in its operating areas in Clarendon and Manchester. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reports of connectivity issues or lack of Internet access by students who are engaged in online learning, Jamalco undertook this initiative to improve the students’ Internet connectivity while enabling community members and parents to stay connected and support the students in online learning and research.

The communities which benefited include Top and Middle St Toolis in the Harmons Valley mining area, Railroad, Mocho, Mitchell Town, Hayes, Ellen Street (South Manchester).

The project will be managed by the community-based organisations (CBO) and in most cases up to 100 individuals will be able to access the Wi-Fi services simultaneously.

Top St Toolis CBO member, Robert Hamilton, has lauded Jamalco for partnering with the communities to help to improve the lives of citizens that are impacted by it operations. “I think the company must be commended for this initiative as it would take many years for the established companies to provide Internet connectivity services for rural area like St Toolis. I am grateful that Jamalco has not only paid to erect the Wi-Fi access point but has also paid for six months’ service.”

It is expected that the CBOs will put a programme in place to collect a small fee from the beneficiaries so that after six months they will be able to assume the responsibility of paying for the monthly Internet service.