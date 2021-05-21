Police: Seized ganja was destined for Haiti

The Portland police seized roughly 7412lb of ganja valued at $17 million at a beach at Bryan’s Bay in the parish on Wednesday night.

Acting on information, the cops swooped down on the location occupied by fisherfolk shortly after 9 p.m. and found the compressed ganja wrapped in parcels, apparently being prepared for export.

The police believe that the drug was to be transported to Haiti by boat as a part of the drugs-for-guns trade between local fishermen and their counterparts in that Caribbean country.

“I have every reason to believe that this drug was destined for Haiti,” said Duane Wellington, commanding officer in charge of the Portland Police Division.

“All indications point to just that and this is a major dent in their operations. It is a large haul and we will not relent in our efforts to put a lid on crime in this parish. No doubt this drug was on the verge of being transported to Haiti by some local fishermen. The entire sea coast is now under scrutiny as we believe that it is a major trans-shipment point for drugs and guns,” Wellington added.

Businesswoman Charmaine Ming, who operates the neighbouring Shan-Shy beach complex, expressed shock at the discovery.

“I have never seen or heard of any suspicious activities taking place in this area,” she told The Gleaner.

“I operate a legitimate business with varying services, including a bar, restaurant, and a catering service. We also rent the complex for weddings, parties, and other forms of entertainment. We have a lease on the property occupied by the fishermen and there is a thriving boat-repair business taking place there also,” she added.

The Shan-Shy beach complex facility and the area occupied by fishermen are separated only by a wall, which was constructed more than 10 years ago as a result of a long-standing feud between fisherfolk and the owner of the complex.

For months now, the police say they have been keeping a close watch on several beaches in Portland, where they have suspected that some local fishermen are participating in the illicit drug trade.

No one was arrested with the seizure of the ganja, which was found in a hut.

