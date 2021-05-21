Spanish Town police probing suspected case of canal drowning

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine are trying to ascertain the identity of a man who reportedly drowned in a canal in Hampton Green.

He is believed to be in his mid-30s.

The police say that residents reported seeing the man about 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday standing near to the canal observing the water and that he subsequently fell in.

Residents rushed to rescue him but he reportedly drowned before they could reach him.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital by the police where he was pronounced dead.

- Ruddy Mathison

