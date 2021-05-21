Suspected suicide in St Andrew, gun seized

The police in St Andrew are probing a suspected suicide on Lessing Avenue in Brook Valley.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old labourer Patrick Scott.

The police report that about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Scott was at home with a relative when he allegedly used a nine millimetre Sig Sauer pistol to shoot himself in the head.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the body was seen in a room with a gunshot wound.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The firearm was subsequently seized.

