Fri | May 21, 2021

Tertiary students value Carib Cement’s work-exposure programme

Published:Friday | May 21, 2021 | 12:15 AM
Chairman of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Parris Lyew-Ayee (left), presents final year civil engineering student at The University of the West Indies, Mona and CEMEX Campus 2021 participant, Lesmar Murray with a certificate and token at the company’s Sports Club in Rockfort, Kingston on Wednesday.
Managing Director of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Yago Castro (left), presents final year civil engineering student at the University of the West Indies, Mona and CEMEX Campus 2021 participant, Matthew Arnold with a certificate and token at the company’s Sports Club in Rockfort, Kingston on Wednesday.
Student participants in the recently concluded Caribbean Cement Company Limited work-exposure programme, CEMEX Campus 2021, have lauded the initiative, which sought to acquaint them with the cement industry.

For the past five weeks, the 42 final-year students from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, and the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, were exposed virtually to cutting-edge research and development in the cement industry, state-of-the-art technology, and the operations of a multinational company.

Leaders and technical experts of Caribbean Cement Company delivered presentations specific to their areas and provided coaching to the students.

Final-year student of UWI, Mona, Lesmar Murray, who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, described the programme as eye-opening, sharing that she was able to garner hands-on experience about the cement-making process.

“Right now, I am doing my final project, which focuses on high-performance concrete. During the programme, I was given some great and useful information, which has guided me along the way in the project,” she said.

Murray was speaking following a brief ceremony to hand over certificates to students who participated in the programme at the Carib Cement’s Sports Club in Rockfort, Kingston, on May 19.

The 22-year-old said she was “definitely passionate about” working in the industry.

“It is from this staging of the virtual CEMEX Campus that I also gathered information on how to further my studies in the area of concrete, and it is something I will be looking into,” she pointed out.

Murray indicated that she would also recommend other engineering students to participate because of the wealth of knowledge that was made available.

Final-year UTECH student Shaneque Edwards, who is pursuing a bachelor of engineering in chemical engineering, said the programme taught her both the technical and non-technical aspects of running a cement business.