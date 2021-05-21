WATA extends helping hand to St Vincent

Beverage company Wisynco Group continues to give back through its WATA brand with a donation of 3,554 cases (113,728 500ml bottles) of the essential commodity to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The islands have been undergoing a humanitarian crisis following the recent eruption of the La Soufrière volcano which displaced over 30,000 people out of a population of about 110,589.

The La Soufrière volcano, which had been dormant since 1979 (42 years), started rumbling in December 2020 and had a major eruption on Friday April 9, 2021.

The disaster has caused widespread socio-economic issues, forcing the United Nations to designate conditions in the country a ‘humanitarian crisis’. United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, has noted that many shelters are lacking basic services, including drinking water. He indicated that the top priority is water, since water systems are shut down in many parts of the island.

As Jamaica and other Caribbean countries rally behind St Vincent and the Grenadines, marketing coordinator at Wisynco Group, Tiffany Simmonds, asserted that the manufacturing and distribution giant is committed to playing its part in helping to provide relief and support in this time of need.

“As a company built on family principles, Wisynco understands that we must play a role as good corporate citizens. Being a part of the Caribbean family, we are honoured to help our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines with this precious commodity,’WATA’,” explained Simmonds.

PREVIOUS DONATIONS

The donation is another initiative by the Wisynco Group to give back to the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the company donated some 30,000 bottles of its WATA, CranWATA, and Powerade products to seven vaccination blitz centres in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St James, Manchester, and St Ann.

Wisynco also donated 165 cases, or 4,500 bottles, of WATA to the National Council on Drug Abuse in support of the council’s ‘Tek It to Dem’ campaign. Beverage brands BIGGA, Freshhh, Squeezz and TruSHAKE – the latter being the company’s first milk-based product under its associate company Trade Winds Citrus – were also part of the donation.