Eight COVID deaths reported, but positivity rate, hospitalisations remain steady

There have been eight more reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Jamaica in the past 24 hours.

The victims were all senior citizens above the age of 60. Half are from St James and two are from Westmoreland. The victims are:

A 71 year-old man from St. Catherine, whose death was previously being probed

Three men from St James, ages 74, 67 and 91, as well as a 66 year-old woman

An 84 year-old man from Kingston & St. Andrew

Two women from Westmoreland, ages 86 and 92

Meanwhile, hospitalisations remain below 200 country-wide, with 159 people currently in hospital for treatment. But critical cases have fallen by more than half, when compared to a week ago, down to 11; while 40 are experiencing moderate symptoms.

The positivity rate has also remained in the low teens, increasing slightly over a week ago to 13.2 per cent.

There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica yesterday, bringing the total case count since March 2020 to 47,899.

The Corporate Area accounted for the majority of new cases, recording 27 new infections. St Catherine had 18, St James 16, St Elizabeth 11 and Hanover 10. All other parishes recorded single-digit numbers of new cases, except for St Thomas, which recorded no new case.

One hundred and ten people were deemed recovered, bringing the total recoveries to date to 23,852, and the percentage of recoveries has slightly increased to nearly 50 per cent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.