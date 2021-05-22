Hanover woman missing since Tuesday

A 25 year-old Hanover woman is missing. She is Jahnelle Norman of Woodland district. The police say she has been missing since Tuesday.

Norman is of brown complexion, stout build, and about five feet six inches tall.

She was last seen in Hopewell Square. The police say her mode of dress when she was last seen is not known.

Anyone with information on Norman's whereabouts is being asked to call the Sandy Police in Hanover at 876-953-5312; call the emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.