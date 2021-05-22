New UK diaspora chair seeks to boost engagement

LONDON:

Newly elected chairwoman of the Jamaica Diaspora UK (JDUK) Bettina Wallace says boosting membership and pulling the community together will be among the first goals of her tenure.

The 67-year-old from Nottingham was elected during the group’s first virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday, May 15. She replaces Dr Kevin Brown, who is now the north representative of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.

“There are 800,000 Jamaicans in the UK, and I want to ensure that JDUK reaches out to them by visiting different regions and encouraging them to sign up for membership. I want to establish their aspirations and work with them to achieve these,” Wallace said.

“It’s dawning on me that there is a lot of work to be done. The first goal is to acquire a complement of key board members, and secondly, to contribute to the diaspora’s unity,” she added.

Nathaniel Peat, south representative of the Global Jamaican Diaspora Council, was in agreement.

“It’s critical for Jamaicans to come together as a community to have a voice in this country (United Kingdom) and to reconnect youth with their heritage.

“All too often, Jamaicans are seen in a negative light, but the JDUK wants to continue reversing this perception by highlighting our positive work in the community, sports, schools, and amongst the elderly,” he said.

George Seth Ramocan, Jamaica’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, called on the organisation to continue its stellar work.

“You (JDUK) have not lost sense of having a vision. We (the high commission) have cherished the ideas you have shared and want to encourage you to continue doing this,” he said.

RESPONSIVENESS

Lisa Hanna, opposition shadow minister for foreign affairs and foreign trade, speaking at the AGM, urged the Jamaican Government to capitalise on the diaspora’s potential to contribute to the island’s democracy and economic growth.

“We need to find more strategic ways for the diaspora to invest in Jamaica. Our attention to Jamaicans living abroad cannot be episodic and general.

“The role of the Jamaican diaspora will be extremely important post-COVID-19. In 2020, it contributed to 15 per cent of Jamaica’s GDP. If they are contributing that amount, they should be allowed to vote and have a share in democracy. This will change the way Jamaicans campaign and finance elections,” she said.

Lloyd Distant, president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, responded to concerns of crime among some returnees and holidaymakers.

“Our police force is not what we had five years ago, in terms of responsiveness. My advice to returnees and holidaymakers is, do your research, be careful where you visit and who you engage with,” Distant said. “Ultimately, there needs to be a cultural, social, and community transformation.”