Official memorial service for Anthony Johnson next week

Former government minister, senator and ambassador to the United States, Anthony Johnson, is to be accorded an official memorial service this Thursday.

The service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m at the St Augustine Chapel, Kingston College, North Street.

In a release, Jamaica House said, in keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions, participating public officials at the chapel will be limited to the Head of State, the Head of Government and the Leader of the Opposition in keeping with their ceremonial roles. Other public officials will be invited to participate in the service virtually.

Johnson's remains will not be present at the chapel. Jamaica House said he will be privately inurned at a service to take place at a later date at the Providence Methodist Church, where he worshipped for much of his adult life.

The official service will be broadcast on the state-owned television station, PBCJ and will also be streamed live for public viewing on social media channels to be announced.

It says a virtual condolence book will also be established for use by the public, including Jamaicans and former colleagues locally and overseas. The virtual condolence book can accessed at: https://www.cet-it.com/lf_haj_cgb/

Condolence books will also be opened at the Houses of Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade from May 25-26, 2021.

Ambassador Johnson died on April 28, 2021 following a period of illness. He was 82 years-old.

He served as a senator from 1980 to 1983; member of parliament for North East St Catherine from 1983 to 1993 and again served in the senate from 1993 to 2007. He also served as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the early 1980s and a Minister of State in the Ministry Agriculture.

Following his service to parliament, he was appointed an Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States and later served as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, with concurrent accreditation as non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, the Kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, and Ireland.

He was appointed to the Order of Jamaica, the country's fourth highest honour, in 2016.

