Police seize more than 1,000 pounds of lobster since start of close season

More than 1,000 pounds of spiny lobster have been seized by the Marine Police on the Pedro Banks, off the coast of St Elizabeth, since the start of the annual close lobster season.

Yesterday, 668 pounds were seized aboard a vessel in the area. It's not clear whether any arrests were made.

That seizure followed another two weeks ago of 400 pounds of lobster in the same area, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries reports, as the authorities grapple with illegal fishing during the annual close season, which runs from April 22 to June 30.

In a release from the ministry, chief executive officer of the National Fisheries Authority, Dr Gavin Bellamy, urged fishers to comply with the restrictions.

"The public is being encouraged to observe the lobster close season, as this is important for the sustainability of our lobster resources and the fishing industry," the release quoted Bellamy.

Anyone found in possession of spiny lobsters are liable for prosecution. They can be fined up to $3 million or face two years in prison if convicted.

