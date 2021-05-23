Despite the challenges, 'We Shall Be Alright' – Minister Godartiste

Despite the financial, spiritual, and emotional challenges brought on by the pandemic, songwriter Johnoy Davis is spreading the hopeful reassurance that We Shall Be Alright.

In his latest song release, the gospel artiste, who goes by the name Minister Godartiste, shares a much-needed word of encouragement after having battled a very low season in his life.

He told Family and Religion that though the writing style and overall sound of the new track were inspired by Bob Marley’s music, the lyrics are based on his personal situations.

“I had just gotten notice from my landlord. I was behind with my bills and tuition, and the lockdown had just begun, and this cut off all my sources of income. I got a track from my friend-producer Rameico Garricks, and the lyrics just flowed from the situation I was in at the time.

"The aim [of the song] is to inspire people who are going through different challenges. I know COVID is a big one, but it is not the only issue people face on a day-to-day basis. I am, therefore, using my voice, my art, my skills to encourage somebody to push on through … to remind a boy or girl that they are more than what their situations would suggest,” he said.

Minister Godartiste noted that the lyrics may have an impact, too, on families that have also been significantly affected by the pandemic.

He added, “We are home, spending more time with each other, and as a result, the flaws are now more visible. I want to encourage families that we can successfully negate these challenges. The message is relevant in every space, every sector. Whatever the challenges are, we will overcome them.”

The inspirational song, which he shared is an initiative of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts students, opens with the lyrics- ‘I know it’s easier to focus on what’s wrong and become a victim of doubt and depression’ and encourages people to lift their heads up and look to the hills.

Shedding light on his reference to the hills, the gospel minister said: “The hills mentioned was the same hill in Psalm 121. The hills to me is a source of strength, help, courage, and motivation. So in the middle of the difficult times. the lifting of one’s eyes to the hills or me encouraging persons to lift their eyes to the hills directs them to the place of strength, motivation, and inspiration."

