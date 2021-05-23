Fraser Pryce finishes fourth at Gateshead

World Champion over 100 metres, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, finished fourth at today's Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, England.

Fraser Pryce finished in 11.51 seconds behind winner, Britain's Dina Asher Smith (11.35); Sha 'Carri Richardson of the US (11.44) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast (11.48).

The touted contest ahead of July's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, was ran in a downpour.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.