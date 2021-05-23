News Briefs

Jamaica removed from Germany’s list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is welcoming news that effective today, Germany no longer considers Jamaica as a risk area for contracting the COVID-19 virus. This should result in the resumption of flights between Germany and Jamaica, starting in July.

“I was very happy to learn that the government of Germany has removed Jamaica from its list of countries with a particularly high risk of infection due to widespread occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants,” Bartlett, who is currently on government business in Europe, was quoted in a release yesterday.

“This is a positive development, as it shows Germans that we are indeed a safe destination and our efforts to contain the virus have been effective. In fact, our Resilience Corridor for our visitors remains safe, with very, very low incidents of positive cases,” he added.

Major airlines have also reportedly given their commitment to resume flights to the island in coming weeks and months.

According to the latest reports from the German Health Ministry, 11.3 million Germans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 33 million people have received a first dose, representing 40 per cent of the population. Before the end of the summer, everyone in Germany will have been offered a vaccine.

Johnson to get official memorial service

An official memorial service will take place this Thursday, May 27, for Ambassador Anthony Johnson, who passed away last month after a period of illness.

The service will take place at the St Augustine Chapel at Kingston College on North Street in Kingston.

In keeping with the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act, it will take place with a restricted number of persons. Participating public officials at the chapel will be limited to the governor general, the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in keeping with their ceremonial roles. Other public officials will be invited to participate in the service virtually. The mortal remains will also not be present at the Sanctuary.

After the service, a private inurnment will take place at a later date, at the Providence Methodist Church, where the former senator and government minister, who was 82 years old, worshipped for much of his adult life.

The service will be broadcast live on PBCJ and will also be streamed live through social media channels to be announced.

Man suspected to have set woman on fire in custody

The police say they have taken into custody the man suspected to have set a woman on fire in Great River, Hanover, last week.

The Gleaner reported last Thursday that the woman’s jealous boyfriend was on the run after allegedly dousing her with gasolene and then setting her afire on Wednesday.

Reports are that the couple, who operate a car wash and bar in Great River, were at the location about 4:30 p.m. when the boyfriend accused the woman of disrespecting him. In a fit of anger, he reportedly doused her with the flammable substance before setting her ablaze.

It is also alleged that he soaked the premises with gasolene before lighting it and walking away.

Residents rushed to the woman’s rescue and she was assisted to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

In an update via Twitter, the police said the suspect turned up at hospital in Hanover, seeking medical treatment for burns he is believed to have also received during the attack.

He was subsequently taken into custody.