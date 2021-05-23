Three of a kind: Mother shares special bond with twin girls

Porus, MANCHESTER:

Their infectious laughter, similar vocal tone, and beaming eyes are dead giveaways, but not many persons may know that 58-year-old Annette Wilson not only shares physical features and behavioural patterns with her 40-year-old twin girls, but also the same birthday.

Though Wilson has great love for all her seven children (one deceased), she said there is no denying the connection she has with her first two girls.

At age 16, the bright-eyed, full of life Wilson expected that her life would have changed dramatically following confirmation of her pregnancy. But she never knew that in her home, her bundle of joy would be double the portion.

“They were right on time. They were born on the same day the doctor said they would be due, and today it remains a pleasant surprise to persons who hear about it. I never had the support of their father, but I had the support of my family,” the mother said of her twin daughters.

On select days, Wilson said she and the twins can be spotted playing games (bingo), laughing, and having a good time.

“We are so connected sometimes we come up with the same ideas. We celebrated our birthday on May 8, and because of COVID, we never get to have anything really. We said we weren’t going to buy any gifts, but somehow all of us ended up buying the same gifts for each other – cake, wine, and perfume and none of us had any idea what the other was doing,” she told Family and Religion.

Though mothers have a strong discerning spirit, Wilson said she has fallen for the gimmicks of the twins on many occasions but loves them regardless.

BLAME GAME

“When they were younger, them used to do them little rudeness, and when I asked one, the other one say is the other one, and when I asked the other one, she would say is other one. So me confused now and instead of beat them, me just let them go.”

Keisha Pommels said she remembers siding with her sister to steal meat from the pot on a Sunday.

“Mommy used to cook rice and peas and chicken, and we used to get the wing every Sunday. One day me hide and take out one of the wings because me know she a go give we the same thing, so if one wing missing, we will get a different part of the chicken,” she said with a laugh.

Keisha and her sister, Teisha, said their mother’s resilience and strength of character inspire them even in her own role as mothers of three girls and three boys, respectively.

“My mother has always been there. We have our father’s name, but that is all we have from him. Because of the love she shows us, we have to show her that love, too. My dream is to have a big party for the three of us to really celebrate our birthdays how it should be,” Keisha shared.

In between uncontrollable bouts of laughter, Wilson admitted that there are many quarrels among the three, but there is no wedge that can drive them apart.

“The twin them quarrel a lot, man, but you can’t go between them. If my head hurt me, their heads hurt them as well … . I am proud of my children and how I raised them. I did everything I could for them to have a good life. I did day’s work and had everything, and more recently, I have my shop, and if they want anything, I give it to them because they are my children,” the proud mother said.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com