Update| Six charged with possession of lobster in closed season

The police say six fishermen have been arrested and charged in connection with Friday's seizure of more than 600 pounds of illegally fished lobster.

Marine Police recovered 668 pounds of the marine crustaceans aboard a vessel in the Pedro Banks area off the coast of Bluefields, Westmoreland, the police updated via Twitter.

It is the lobster closed season, therefore, it is illegal to fish for the crustaceans. The annual closed season began on April 22 and will continue until June 30.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries reported that in addition to Friday's recovery, 400 pounds were seized about two weeks ago in the same area. However, it is not clear whether anyone was charged in relation to that incident.

The police say the six arrested have been charged with possession of lobster in closed season under the Fisheries Act. During the annual closed season anyone found in possession of spiny lobsters are liable for prosecution and can be fined up to $3 million or face two years in prison if convicted.

