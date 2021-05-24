Denbigh High student creates video to cope with online learning

Last year when the Government introduced online classes in schools younger students at the Denbigh High School, in Clarendon, were quite reticent until 12-year-old Thian Nangle shared her video on ‘Navigating Online Learning’.

Teacher at the Clarendon based school, Jassett Blake, told JIS News that the majority of children in her grade seven class were not “coping well with online classes,” and she asked those who were doing better to “share their strategy.”

She said the videos from the students were “well done and helpful,” but the “most outstanding” one was from Thian, in which she gave nine tips on how to prepare for online learning. They include:practising time management, eliminating distractions, staying motivated, and limiting the use of social media.

After the video was shared with the class, the teacher said she noticed that the students were more open and willing to share things that they were experiencing, adding that it “actually assisted the students.”

Describing the student as “wonderful,” Blake says Thian is also building her leadership qualities, as she serves as Assistant Class Monitor at the school, and can be counted on to complete her assignments on time.

Blake noted that from the very first day at school, her “very caring and dedicated” student makes it a routine to send her messages that keep her spirit very high.

LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

She said the child is displaying leadership qualities that the young population should have, as they can take them over many obstacles.

According to the teacher, she has seen in Thian a spirit which says “no matter the challenges that are thrown your way, keep pushing forward.”

Thian told JIS News that when the teacher asked the class to help students to overcome their fear with the virtual learning, she realised that there were classmates who were “struggling” with the system, and did not know “certain things,” so she made the video.

“I wanted to give them some tips, so that they could be successful in their online class,” Thian said, adding that although she knew that she was doing “good,” when the school started praising her for the initiative, she was amazed.

“I was very amazed, and I am grateful to God, and I will continue, because kindness is something that can go around. It might not be the same person who gets the help that will help you. Help will come anyway,” she said.

Thian’s father, Errol Nangle, shared that she is “just creative, and her mother is a praying woman, and I feel good.”

“As a dad, I am proud of her, and I am hoping everything will be well with her,” he said.

Principal of Denbigh High School, Janice Julal, told JIS News that the institution is providing holistic education to the students, so that they can see the global importance of respect, caring, integrity, inclusiveness and courage, and apply them in meaningful ways that will impact the world.

She noted that a mandate at the school is for every class to have an annual outreach initiative, through which they can impact children’s homes and the wider community.

“We are extremely impressed by the initiatives of our teachers and students, especially since the global pandemic, as they put self aside and focus on reaching out to others. If these students can become adults who perpetuate kindness, then our country and our world are in good hands,” the principal said.