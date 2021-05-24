Eight new COVID-19 deaths, 95 additional infections

Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 925.

Those whose deaths were recorded on Sunday are:

* A 61-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 61-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* An 83-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 64-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 44-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 67-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 48-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 71-year-old female from St Ann

Meanwhile, there were 95 new cases with ages ranging from 37 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 48,054 with 22,655 being active.

Of the new cases, 48 are men and 47 are women.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 25 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 17 and then St James with 12.

A total of 2,479 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.5%.

In the meantime, there were 119 more recoveries, increasing the total to 24,105.

Some 157 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 26,537 are at home.

