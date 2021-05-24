Man fatally shot by police in Clarendon

The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot this morning during a confrontation with cops on Toronto Road in the Lionel Town housing scheme in Clarendon.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Alrick Williams, a labourer of the above mentioned address.

The incident happened about 8:30 a.m.

The police say the matter has been reported to the force's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

