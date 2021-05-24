Nursing assistant detained after allegedly sexually assaulting teen at hospital

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

A male nursing assistant at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover is now in police custody in relation to allegations that he sexually assaulted a child who had been admitted.

The 15-year-old patient was admitted for drug overdose, allegedly after being sexually abused by a family member.

In a tweet today, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton called the situation "most distressing".

The minister said he has been in touch with the family and has also ordered an internal investigation.

In the meantime, the mother of the 15-year-old child told The Gleaner that the girl is in emotional turmoil.

She said the child has been crying a lot.

“She didn't get an opportunity to speak about the first incident, to open up to us, but now she knows we will listen, she is opening up,” the mother said.

The hospital assault reportedly happened shortly before midnight Friday

The teen was admitted on Wednesday.

Following the alleged hospital assault, the child's mother discharged her from the facility without the permission of doctors.

“In the first place, a male nurse assistant shouldn't be on a female ward,” said the teen's mother.

