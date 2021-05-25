INDECOM probing fatal shooting of machete-toting man in Trelawny

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man who the police say attacked cops with a machete.

The incident happened in Cotton Tree district, Albert Town, Trelawny on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Tyrone Powell.

INDECOM says the police reported that about 8:00 p.m. five cops were making enquiries in the community regarding a man armed with a gun in the area.

On arrival of the police, it is alleged that the man attacked the cops with a machete.

Four of the cops reportedly fired their weapons in response to the attack.

INDECOM says no firearm was recovered but a machete was reported as retrieved at the incident scene.

Powell was hit.

The weapons of the concerned officers were seized, photographed, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government forensic laboratory.

They were served with Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed this week.

