JDF soldiers claim victimisation over COVID vaccine refusal

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) say they are being punished and victimised for refusing to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

They are now calling for the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In recent weeks, police personnel have also raised a similar claim writing to the police commissioner and the national security minister on the matter.

READ: Disquiet among JCF trainees over COVID-19 vaccination

The army has reportedly declared that the refusal of the vaccine can lead to administrative sanctions such as the removal of soldiers from courses and promotion lists.

Their application for re-engagement and continuance could also be declined.

One soldier who requested anonymity said, despite the JDF's public assurance that it would respect soldiers' choice, the army has been using intimidatory tactics against members who have refused the vaccine.

This includes threats of demotion, confinement and the relinquishing of appointments.

“The Jamaica Defence Force has waged war on its members who refuse to take the vaccine,” the member told The Gleaner, said the exception is only being granted to soldiers with medical exemptions.

The soldier said many soldiers have decided against inoculation because they do not have all the information.

“The soldiers are on edge, scared, confused, and stressed at this time. We have mortgages and car loans to pay, plus children to take care of and this is what we are undergoing,” the soldier added.

Contacted this afternoon, the JDF's media affairs officer, Lieutenant Nathan Curtis could not immediately comment.

He asked for related questions to be sent via email.

The questions were provided, however, up to late Tuesday afternoon there was no response.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com