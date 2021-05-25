Month-end Saturday openings for select tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will open select tax offices every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The special initiative will begin this Saturday, May 29.

The participating tax offices are:

* Constant Spring

* Montego Bay

* Mandeville

* Savanna-La-Mar

* St Ann's Bay

* Old Harbour

The tax offices will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The TAJ says the service is being implemented to provide taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on those weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

The Portmore tax office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations with adjusted business hours - 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

