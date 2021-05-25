Tue | May 25, 2021

Month-end Saturday openings for select tax offices

Published:Tuesday | May 25, 2021 | 4:28 PM
The special initiative will begin this Saturday, May 29.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will open select tax offices every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The participating tax offices are:

* Constant Spring
* Montego Bay
* Mandeville
* Savanna-La-Mar
* St Ann's Bay
* Old Harbour

The tax offices will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The TAJ says the service is being implemented to provide taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on those weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

The Portmore tax office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations with adjusted business hours - 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. 

