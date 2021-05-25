Six additional COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded a major drop in new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry is reporting that the country recorded 27 new infections in the last 24 hours.

This has moved the tally to 48,081, with 22,555 of the cases being active.

Of the new infections, 12 are women and 15 are men with ages ranging from six months to 74 years.

St James dominates the new cases with six being recorded, followed by Clarendon with five and four cases each being recorded in Kingston and St Andrew as well as in St Thomas.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6%.

A total of 1,046 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 931.

The deceased are a 74-year-old man and a 73-year-old male, both from St Ann, a 56-year-old woman from St Mary, two women, 55 and 51, from Kingston and St Andrew and a 50-year-old man from St Catherine.

In the meantime, there were 121 more recoveries, increasing the total to 24,226.

Some 165 persons are in hospital with 45 being moderately ill and 15 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 31,397 are at home.

