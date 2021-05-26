Advocacy coalition wants Campbell to step aside

General Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Dayton Campbell is being asked to step aside pending the outcome of a court case in which allegations have been raised about sexual misconduct.

The call has been made by lobby group The Advocates Network which believes that this is the right move given the circumstances.

The allegations emerged in a defence filed in the Supreme Court on May 13 by lawyers representing PNP activist Karen Cross, who along with bloggers Natalee Stack and Michelle Stern, are the subjects of a defamation lawsuit filed by Campbell.

READ: Sex scandal erupts

In her defence, Cross submitted statements from three females who are alleging that they had sexual relations with the politician when they were minors.

Campbell, in his lawsuit, has accused Cross and the other defendants of writing malicious, false, and defamatory comments on social media alleging that he had sex with girls who were under 16 years old.

However, Cross, who is relying on claims of truth and fair statement as her defence filed by her attorney, included the statements that were reportedly given by the three alleged victims and signed by justices of the peace.

The lobby group says it is outraged by the allegations.

It is arguing that the revelation in the Campbell cases comes on the heels of allegations against embattled Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament George Wright who is facing controversy surrounding the alleged beating of a woman with a stool, which was captured on closed-circuit television.

“These allegations cast a troubling shadow on the integrity and moral fiber of political leadership in Jamaica. They served to undermine the authority and moral fortitude of the institutions that both Mr Wright and Dr Campbell represent. If these allegations are in fact true, how many of our political leaders have knowledge of these behaviours of their colleagues and have kept silent?

“The alleged behaviours cannot be tolerated,” said the advocacy group which has roughly 80 individuals and organisations affiliated with it.

The coalition comprises persons such as Dr Trevor Munroe from National Integrity Action, Dr Rosalea Hamilton, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Novelette Grant, Maria Carla Gullota from Stand Up For Jamaica, women's rights advocate Joyce Hewett, and Professor Opal Palmer Adisa.

The group is insisting that there should be truth and accountability from all public officials and that for transparency, it is best that Campbell steps aside until the investigations are concluded.

“We expect our political leaders to set high moral standards for the society they choose to lead. Violence and abuse against women and girls must stop. All forms of crime and violence against men, women, boys and girls must end. Dr Campbell must do the right thing and step aside as PNP general secretary and from all other positions of political leadership until proven to be not guilty in a court of law,” the advocacy group said.

