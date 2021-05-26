CXC exams pushed back by two weeks

Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams have been further delayed by two weeks.

Earlier this week, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) urged CXC to delay the start of the external examinations by three weeks and to simplify the content and methodology.

CXC administers Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

At a press conference a short while ago, CXC registrar Dr Wayne Wesley said the decision was made during a special council meeting yesterday.

Examinations will now commence on June 28.

Results will be released during the last week of September into the first week of October, as previously decided.

All components, that is, papers one, two and three, will be administered.

Students now have until May 31 to defer sitting the 2021 examination.

