E-10 87 down $3.06, E-10 90 down $2.35 and diesel cut by $2.14

Gas prices are to go down on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will move down by $3.06 to sell for $142.90 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $148.63 following a decrease of $2.35.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $2.14 per litre to sell for $135.28.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $144.52 per litre following a decrease of $1.93.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $1.44 to sell for $111.72.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.04 to sell for $54.68, while butane will move up by $0.50 to sell for $59.80 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.