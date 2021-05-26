NIA wants police to reopen case against Campbell

The National Integrity Action is calling for the police to reopen the case involving sexual misconduct allegations against People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, in light of new claims that have emerged.

The new allegations are contained in a defence filed in the Supreme Court on May 13 by lawyers representing PNP activist Karen Cross, who along with bloggers Natalee Stack and Michelle Stern, are the respondents in a defamation lawsuit filed by Campbell.

He has accused them of writing malicious, false, and defamatory comments on social media alleging that he had sex with girls who were under 16 years old.

However, Cross, who is relying on claims of truth and fair statement as her defence, included in her court filings statements that were reportedly given by three alleged victims and signed by justices of the peace.

Cross submitted statements from three females who are alleging that they had sexual relations with the politician when they were minors.

Given the development, the anti-corruption organisation says the police must now step in and interview these individuals as soon as possible.

In April, the police indicated that after extensive investigations into the claims by Cross via social media against Campbell, they found no basis to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the lobby group is also calling for Campbell to step aside from his position as general secretary until the investigations are completed.

Failing this, it says the PNP leadership should ask him to take a leave of absence from his position.

