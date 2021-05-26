NWA undertaking $26 million retaining wall project in Shrewsbury, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is undertaking a $26 million retaining wall project along the Loser to Hope Bay roadway in the community of Shrewsbury in Portland.

The NWA says the works became necessary due to progressive erosion caused by a nearby river.

The erosion resulted in the embankment, which forms a section of the road, being reduced to single lane.

The works are intended to protect the road embankment from further erosion.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, says that the construction, which commenced on May 25, will see the demolition of existing stone structures and the construction of a gabion retaining wall.

These works are expected to be completed by the end of September.

Elsewhere in Portland, works continue on the installation of culvert pipes at the intersection of St Georges Street and Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay.

Shaw says that the works, which started on Friday, May 21, were impacted by rainfall on the weekend and are now scheduled to be completed today.

The road section will, however, remain closed until Monday, May 31.

The NWA says the additional time is to allow for the curing of the concrete that is being used as part of the works.

The alternative route for motorists travelling towards Port Antonio is Francis Avenue onto Lynch Avenue, continuing onto Victoria Avenue.

The reverse obtains for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

The NWA is advising persons to exercise caution while travelling in the vicinity of the road works and to obey the instructions of flag persons and warning signs.

