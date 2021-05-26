Three more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 934.

The deceased are a 43-year-old woman from Clarendon and a man, 83, and a woman, 67, from Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, there were 20 new cases with ages ranging from three to 99 years, pushing the total to 48,101 with 22,425 being active.

Of the new cases, 10 are women and 10 are men.

St James dominates the new cases with six being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with four.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.6%.

A total of 1,281 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 147 new recoveries, moving the total to 24,373.

Some 171 persons are in hospital with 45 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 31,632 are at home.

