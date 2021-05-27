79 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded 79 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the tally to 48,180.

Of the new infections, 41 are women and 38 are men with ages ranging from one to 95 years.

The figure for active cases has been moved to 22,348.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 28 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 20 and then St Thomas with eight.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.2%.

A total of 2,097 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, increasing the tally to 935.

The deceased is a 58-year-old man from St Mary.

In the meantime, there were 155 new recoveries, increasing the total to 24,528.

Some 162 persons are in hospital with 43 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 32,552 are at home.

