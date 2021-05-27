Child Month Tips

1. Nurture your children’s relationship with their grandparents. Everyone knows that grandparents are a gift from God. They help to shape and mould young minds. And they give the best hugs.

2. Parents get caught up with being adults, but it is important to let your child know that they have your full attention. Free hugs, anyone?

3. Let’s eat! Family mealtime may enhance the well-being of your children.

4. In taking care of everyone else, find time to take care of yourself. Self-care is the best care.

5. Teach your child to be helpful and cooperative.