Corporate Hands | Group contributes to JSSE computer drive

The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) received a boost of half a million dollars from The Jamaica National Group recently towards its drive to provide some 100,000 computer devices to children at risk of being left behind in education, due to the digital divide. The targeted beneficiaries comprise children with special needs; non-PATH recipients and children in state care. Receiving the donation from Saniah Spencer (right), executive, marketing and product development, JN Group, are Nora Blake (left), manager, Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, and Andre Gooden, business development manager at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). The JSSE is an initiative of the JSE and seeks to raise capital among socially responsible investors for ventures targeted at improving quality of life.