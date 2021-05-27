Corporate Hands | New Fortress Energy, PSOJ boost tree-planting programme

New Fortress Energy is joined by Pearnel Charles Jr, minister of housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change, and the PSOJ for a symbolic tree planting at Mitchell Town Primary School ahead of Labour Day. In the photo are Minister Pearnel Charles (front left), Jervis Johnson, plant manager, New Fortress Energy, and Kenora Prince, student at Mitchell Town Primary. Back row (from left) are: Mario Palmer, principal, Mitchell Town Primary, Imega Breese McNab, executive director, PSOJ, Councillor Winston Maragh and Kenrick Smith, student at the Mitchell Town Primary School.