Drive-by double murder shatters peace in Balcombe Drive

The hope of maintaining peace in Balcombe Drive, St Andrew was shattered today when two men were killed and three others injured in a drive-by shooting.

Around noon today, as a group of persons gathered at 'Elders Corner' shop playing a game of dominoes, gunmen struck at the corner of Christian Lane and Balcombe Drive.

Two unidentified men were shot dead and the three other persons injured.

Those injured are all over 50 years old.

“This now mess up everything back again,” said an irate resident, relating to the calm the community had been enjoying.

Bloodstains, scattered dominoes and overturned furniture marked the scene of terror.

“Whole heap of shot fire enuh!” one resident exclaimed.

The residents are now fearful that there will be reprisals.

It is understood that the main target of the attack escaped.

The St Andrew South police are probing the matter.

