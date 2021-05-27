Full Text | PNP backs Dayton Campbell, supports probe of ‘vile’ allegations

The People's National Party (PNP) says it stands by its General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell, calling new allegations of sexual misconduct vile and unsupported.

At the same time, the PNP says it supports calls for a police investigation into the circumstances of how the new claims emerged.

PNP activist Karen Cross along with bloggers Natalee Stack and Michelle Stern are the subjects of a defamation lawsuit filed in March by Campbell.

He has accused them of writing malicious, false, and defamatory comments on social media alleging that he had sex with girls who were under 16 years old.

In her defence filed in May, Cross submitted statements from three females who are alleging that they had sexual relations with Campbell when they were minors.

Campbell yesterday denied the claims.

And in a statement this afternoon, the party asserted that the new allegations fail to meet any reasonable standard of credibility that would make it right and proper for Campbell to step back from his office.

Full Statement

The People's National Party has noted the recent spate of unsubstantiated allegations made against our General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, by a member of our party, and wishes to reiterate our unwavering position on the issue of gender-based violence.

We condemn violence against women and children in all forms. We must all make every effort to ensure that our women and children are protected from harm, violence, and abuse.

In particular, we note that it is a legal obligation to report sexual crimes against children to the responsible authorities, whenever it comes to our attention. Failure to do so is a criminal offence.

When the allegations were first made in April of this year, the General Secretary rejected the allegations as baseless and filed a civil suit for damages caused to his reputation and defamation of his character.

The party immediately referred the matter to the police, which launched an investigation and determined that the allegations were “baseless” and “unsubstantiated”.

An injunction was granted by the court requiring the accuser and her two accomplices to cease and desist from repeating the allegations.

Very recently, three documents purportedly dated back in March 2021 were attached to the accuser's defence filed in the civil case, and those documents were also shared with media houses, which rushed to publish them.

The three documents have been redacted, meaning that the names of the persons purportedly signing those documents were marked out and have not been revealed. There are also other striking anomalies affecting those documents, which collectively undermine their credibility.

We note that Dr Campbell has urged the police to investigate all the circumstances relating to those three documents.

While DCP Fitz Bailey has today indicated that investigators are not considering reopening an investigation into the accuser's allegations, the party urges the police to investigate fully the circumstances behind the three documents, including the accuser and the St Andrew Justices of the Peace who purported to witness signatures on the documents but failed to report the matter to the police.

It is clear that what has emerged in this matter fails to meet any reasonable standard of credibility that would make it right and proper for our General Secretary to step back from his office.

It cannot be right that individuals who are self-avowedly pursuing a political agenda can be allowed to achieve their objectives simply by making vile and unsupported accusations against senior officeholders. That would be a rogue's charter.

The party stands firm in support of our General Secretary, as we await the outcome of the police investigation in relation to the three documents.

The accuser is also before the party's disciplinary committee to determine whether she must be held accountable for wrongfully bringing the party into disrepute.

