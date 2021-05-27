Homemade shotgun seized in St James, man facing lottery scamming charges

The police are reporting that cops in St James have seized an illegal firearm along with ammunition and arrested and charged a man with breaches of the lottery scamming law.

Charged is 19-year-old Keyano Dixon of Porto Bello district in the parish.

The seizure was made in Farm Hill, St James on Wednesday.

The police report that about 7:00 a.m., an intelligence-driven operation was carried out in the area and the team searched a house occupied by Dixon where lottery scamming paraphernalia were reportedly found.

The police say during the search of the yard, a homemade shotgun with four 12-gauge cartridges was found buried at the fence line.

Dixon was subsequently charged with the breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

Investigations relating to the seizure of the firearm are ongoing.

The police say the most recent recovery brings the tally of firearms seized in St James to 58 and ammunition to approximately 1,300 since the start of the year.

