JDF refutes vaccination victimisation claims

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is again insisting that its members are not being coerced to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Further, the army is refuting allegations that soldiers are being punished and victimised for refusing to take the shot.

The Gleaner on Tuesday reported that soldiers complained about being victimised and punished for refusing the vaccine, and had called for the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

READ: JDF soldiers claim victimisation over COVID vaccine refusal

It was also reported that the army had reportedly declared that refusal of the vaccine could lead to administrative sanctions, such as the removal of soldiers from courses and promotion lists, rejection of application for re-engagement and continuance, threats of demotion, confinement, and the relinquishing of appointments.

But the JDF, in response to questions sent by The Gleaner, said this not true.

“All members of the force are encouraged but not compelled to take the vaccine and no member is subject to disciplinary action for not doing so,” the army stated.

It further stated that the JDF, in its commitment to the defence and security of Jamaicans and their interests, prioritises maintaining combat effectiveness, which includes preserving fit, competent and capable service persons.

“Notwithstanding, the JDF respects the right of every service member to choose whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” it said.

The army, however, did not respond to queries about whether soldiers who refused were subjected to administrative actions or if soldiers are being sent home for refusing the jab, as is being alleged.

It also did not respond to a question about the number of soldiers whose re-engagement or continuance applications have been declined since March.

The JDF stated that soldiers have a choice to refuse the vaccination.

But it noted that those who refused and are not exempted on medical grounds, are required to complete a declaration form which outlines the potential administrative impact of not being vaccinated.

This contributes to the JDF's ability to ensure that service persons are fit for service, particularly in leadership roles, the army emphasised.

“It is critical that the force takes all reasonable measures to ensure its members are healthy, fit, and capable to perform.”

The declaration form was raised as an issue by soldiers, which was described as “makeshift”, as they argued that the document does not have any symbols or signatures associated with the JDF.

According to a soldier who contacted The Gleaner, members were not told why they should sign the form or what would be the consequence of not signing the document.

The soldier had complained that members were not given adequate information about the vaccine, and hinted that it was one of the reasons behind their refusals.

But, the JDF said that the army, in preparation for its vaccination programme, had launched an active internal education campaign to sensitise service members to the available facts surrounding the vaccination.

“The campaign focused on the importance of the vaccine to our operational integrity and capacity to effectively protect the citizens of the country,” it said.

“The JDF has clearly outlined the expectations of service members and issued a previous press release addressing the vaccination process.”

In the meantime, the JDF says that 92 per cent of its soldiers have been vaccinated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.