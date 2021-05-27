Men charged for murder of Nattalie Dawkins remanded

The two men charged for the murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins were remanded when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court today.

They are to return to court on June 14.

Charged are 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmers Cross district, both in Clarendon.

The men are charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault with intent to rape.

Dawkins, a grade three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30.

Her decomposed remains were found in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay on Thursday, April 8.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.