Ministry launches system to better connect with farmers, fishers

WESTERN BUREAU:

Farmers and fisherfolk in rural Jamaica will no longer have to travel to Kingston to seek agricultural assistance or get their complaints resolved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, thanks to a new online customer feedback system officially launched on Wednesday.

The new system, which farmers and fisherfolk can access with any device via the ministry’s website, will allow users to track the progression of any complaints or queries that they register online.

“It is always difficult, coming from rural Jamaica, to get into the frame of mind that if you want to get something done, you have to travel into Kingston,” Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green said at the launch.

“We are moving away from that, and, in fact, the majority of our customer base that needs to interact with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is in rural Jamaica, and we have to ensure that they can easily get in touch with the ministry,” he acknowledged.

Those using the service can expect replies to queries and complaints in one business day, the minister noted, “so it is not that you will just give your complaint online and wonder if somebody is going to treat with it”.

Each request or complaint will be assigned a tracking number so persons can check the status of their requests.

“I think this is a wonderful way to ensure that our diverse customer base, our farmers and fishers, can remain in constant contact with the ministry,” said Green.

EASILY ACCESSIBLE

Taniesha Clarke, acting director of customer service in the Ministry of Agriculture, explained that the new service will be easily accessible.

“The customer feedback system can be accessed through multiple devices such as smartphones, including Android and iOS, as well as tablets, desktop and laptop computers. The system is accessible through the ministry’s website at www.moa.gov.jm,” Clarke told the launch. “Instructional videos on how to use this platform are available on the site, and customers may also call the ministry’s customer service branch for assistance.”

The concept for the new customer feedback system was mooted in 2018 to allow the ministry to better cater to the needs of its stakeholders. With the system’s official launch, it has become Jamaica’s first government ministry with an avenue for full customer service.

Green stressed that quality customer service is crucial for any government ministry to successfully fulfil its mandate.

“Quality customer service is a signature of any well-performing ministry, and this ministry strongly believes we have to build more in our agricultural sector. To this end, we have to deliver excellent services to our main stakeholders,” Green said.

