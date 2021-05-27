Soldier in Azan parking lot fatal shooting charged, offered bail

The Jamaica Defence Force soldier charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a parking attendant at the Azan Supercentre in Crossroad, St Andrew has been granted $600,000 bail.

Roland Gray, 31, was offered bail when he appeared in the Corporate Area Criminal Court yesterday for the murder of Courtney Minto on December 17, 2020.

Gray was ordered to report to the police once per week.

The court also imposed travel restrictions on his movements.

The JDF soldier was taken to court yesterday following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions that he be charged with murder.

He is being represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie Q.C., and Samoi Campbell.

His lawyers have argued that Gray acted in self defence.

He is set to return to court on July 2 when his matter will be called up for mention.

Minto was allegedly shot by the JDF member after the two got into a dispute over a parking spot.

His then employer, Milad Azan, has maintained that Minto was killed while carrying out his duty as an attendant.

Reports are that Minto got into a row with the off-duty soldier after he directed the army man not to park in a particular spot.

On the day of the incident, The Gleaner was told by General Manager Kamaal Azan that Minto was shot twice and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he succumbed.

