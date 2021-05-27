Three attorneys-at-law appointed Queen's Counsel

Barbara Gayle, Contributor

Three prominent attorneys-at-law have been appointed Queen's Counsel.

They are Andre Earle, Tana'ania Small Davis, and Carlene Larmond.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the appointments this month on the recommendation of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The appointment to Queen's Counsel is made to attorneys-at-law who have been practising continuously for 10 years or more and have demonstrated excellence in advocacy and good character.

"I am grateful to God and thankful for the tremendous working of his spirit in my life," said Earle who was called to the Bar in 1989.

He is the managing partner in his law firm Earle & Wilson.

Earle, who is an expert in civil litigation, said today that he felt blessed and humbled by his appointment.

"I want to thank the judges, my family, colleagues, and friends for the different ways in which they have helped to mould me in the development of my legal career," he said.

Earle is an associate tutor at the Norman Manley Law School and hosts the popular radio programme Balancing Justice on Radio Jamaica.

He was a partner in the law firm Rattray Patterson Rattray and was in charge of litigation until 2012 when he formed his own firm in partnership with attorney-at-law Karen Wilson.

Small Davis, who was called to the Bar in October 1992, is now a partner in the law firm Livingston Alexander & Levy.

She described her appointment as a great honour.

"The elevation to Queen's Counsel is something I have worked towards my whole career," she disclosed, adding that she will continue to work to maintain the standard.

She proudly stated that she was from a long line of lawyers.

Senior Puisne Judge Ronald Small (now deceased) is her grandfather and Queen's Counsel Hugh Small and senior attorney-at-law Richard Small are her uncles.

Small Davis worked in the British Virgin Islands from 1999 to 2012 when she returned to Jamaica to join Livingston Alexander & Levy.

Larmond, who was called to the Bar in 2000, is presently a partner in the law firm Patterson Mair Hamilton.

She is a former head of litigation in the Attorney General's Chambers and has great expertise in civil litigation.

"I am both honoured and humbled by this appointment," said Larmond.

"I am passionate about the development of the legal profession and I am committed to leading by example. I am grateful to God, my parents and to those who have paved the way for me to achieve this milestone," she continued.

Larmond is the first lawyer to be appointed Queen's Counsel from those admitted to practice since 2000.

A special ceremony will be held in the Supreme Court later this year and they will be called to the Inner Bar.

Applications for appointments as Queen's Counsel are sent by the applicants to the Chief Justice who then passes them on to judges and legal bodies including the General Legal Council, the Jamaican Bar Association, the Queen's Counsel Committee, the Advocates' Association, and the Cornwall Bar Association.

The Chief Justice then sends the names of the attorneys-at-law selected to the Prime Minister who then recommends to the Governor General that they should be appointed Queen's Counsel.

