108 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

Jamaica has recorded 108 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 48,288.

Of the new infections, 61 are women and 47 are men with ages ranging from two to 84 years.

The figure for active cases now stands at 22,279.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 31 being recorded, followed by St James with 17 and then Kingston and St Andrew with 16.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.8%.

A total of 1,672 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Jamaica on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, increasing the tally to 936.

The deceased is a 79-year-old man from St Ann.

And one more case is under investigation, moving the figure to 145.

In the meantime, there were 175 more recoveries, increasing the total to 24,703.

Some 181 persons are in hospital with 45 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 32,846 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.