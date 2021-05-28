Bartlett warns against COVID breaches in tourism sector

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is warning that breaches of the COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated in the tourism sector.

Bartlett stated that the controversial staging of the Mocha Fest event at Rick's Café in Negril was in direct breach of the Government's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. (TPDCo), which is a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, has acted immediately to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to punish the entity that was in breach of the protocols,” said Bartlett in a statement this afternoon.

“I want to make it very clear that the Ministry of Tourism will not tolerate any breaches whatsoever of the protocols that we have established to facilitate the safe operation of the sector. All our partners, local and international, who will engage our tourism product over the next few months – and as long as the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) exists – must be compliant in all regards,” added the tourism minister.

Earlier today, TPDCo withdrew Rick's Café's COVID-19 compliance certification with immediate effect.

Consequently, Rick's Café will be required to undergo a re-certification exercise to ensure strict adherence to the established COVID-19 health and safety protocols before it can be allowed to accept visitors again.

Additionally, the tourism ministry stated that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced that it has ordered Rick's Café closed for seven days and that the management of the establishment has been summoned to a meeting with officials from the Ministry and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened by the fact that such a breach has occurred, however, the various arms of Government have acted immediately and firmly,” said Bartlett.

