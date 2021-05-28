Discount on licensing fee for route taxi and bus operators

The Government has provided a 30 per cent discount on the licensing fee for route taxi and bus operators.

Transport Minister, Robert Montague, said the decision to grant the discount stems from government-directed concessions made by these operators.

“This costs taxpayers some $75 million, but we believe it was well needed. We wish we could have done more,” he said while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The transport minister commended industry stakeholders for their cooperation in making the necessary adjustments, as the country continues to navigate the challenges in the sector brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our operators and investors are being challenged by the stresses of today. We must salute them for the most part for following the COVID protocols. Our operators in the system must be given special commendation for the role they have played in treating with the pandemic,” Montague said.

- JIS News

