Elderly man dies in Allman Town house fire

An elderly man died this morning in a house fire on Gresham Road in Woodfood Park, Allman Town.

The senior citizen, who is the landlord, is yet to be identified.

Patrick Arcott, who lives across the street from the five-bedroom house, said he was alerted by the smell of burning rubber and called the York Park Fire Station

"When mi come round, the place was already engulfed," he said.

He noted that he quickly went into action as he is aware that the elderly man is bedridden and that the other tenants would have gone to work.

"By the time I got to the gate me couldn't go in, and mi hear him cry out fi help," said Arcott as he gazed in thought.



In Photo: Patrick Arcott

Firefighters from the York Park and Rollington Town fire stations responded to the blaze.

- Jonielle Daley

