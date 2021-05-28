Holness speaks out against Mocha Fest COVID breaches

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has spoken out against partygoers violating the COVID-19 protocols in Negril.

Videos from the Mocha Fest party series, which emerged on Thursday, have gone viral on social platforms, drawing strong outrage from Jamaicans.

Holness says he has asked for a probe into the incident.

He was speaking this morning at a floral tribute in honour of late former prime minister, Edward Seaga, whose 91st birthday is being commemorated today.

“There is a particular situation that has come on our radar this morning. One that I have to pay careful attention to because it throws up something that we are always contending with in our society: the unequalness of the society, the haves and the have nots. Why is it that some people are allowed to party and others are not?” Holness said.

He said he was certain Seaga would not take offence to him raising the issues during the service as that was the essence of his life.

Holness said the government has a duty to ensure that the law is equally applied.

“Read from my statement what you will. The government will have to ensure that it is not complicit in any breach of its own law and I have asked for a report and my own investigations will be conducted and the various arms of the state that have a duty to ensure the equal application of the law, I'm expecting that they will move in that direction to ensure that if there is any breach, that the full application of the law will be guaranteed,” the prime minister said.

