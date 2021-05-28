Nestlé to fête youngsters for Child Month

IN an effort to close out Child Month in a big way, Nestlé Jamaica will be visiting two children’s home on the weekend, Muirton Boys’ Home and St Monica’s Children’s Home, to introduce them to the Nestlé for Healthier Kids Programme.

However, as a prelude to that activity, the wards of the home will be having brunch courtesy of the Nutrition Health and Wellness Company. The Nestlé Healthy Kids programme forms part of Nestlé’s commitment to promote children’s nutrition, health and well-being.

Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) is the company’s flagship initiative that federates all its efforts to support parents and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids. The initiative is wide-ranging, and includes nutrition education for families, product innovation and behaviour change programmes, such as the N4HK Unstoppable Kids Camp. The global ambition is to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030. This ambition focuses on three areas – transforming the company’s product portfolio to provide tastier and healthier choices; supporting parents and caregivers to help raise kids with healthier eating and lifestyle habits; and building, sharing and applying nutritional knowledge for children.

On the day, the children will participate in activities such as a nutrition talk, an interactive wellness activity led by trained nutrition advisers to raise children’s awareness and understanding of the importance of healthy eating and taking part in physical activity, which are two key areas of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids Programme.