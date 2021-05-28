Observe COVID-19 protocols, JHTA tells tourism stakeholders

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) is reminding tourism industry stakeholders that it is necessary to observe all health and safety COVID-19 protocols within their properties.

The JHTA says this is critical as core overseas tourism markets open up following mass COVID-19 vaccination programmes and the relaxation of protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing in those countries.

“Despite relaxations overseas, we have advised our members to continue observing the protocols inclusive of mask-wearing, where applicable, sanitising and social distancing and we are appealing to everyone in the hospitality and tourism industry to do the same,” JHTA president, Clifton Reader, said in a statement today.

Reader says he has taken note of a number of disturbing images being circulated on social media platforms showing crowds of persons partying with total disregard for health and safety protocols

“Jamaica is in demand as a tourist destination again, as COVID-19 weary visitors are ready to travel. We welcome them but the JHTA, in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Product Development Company, has worked very hard to develop and maintain our resilient corridor to protect Jamaican employees and their families as well as visitors. This has given everyone confidence and we have to preserve that,” he said.

“We know that many of the guests coming into the island now have been vaccinated against COVID-19, however, Jamaica's policy remains the same and out of an abundance of caution, we are appealing to all industry stakeholders to remind our collective guests to maintain the local protocols so we will not squander the progress we have made in recent months in containing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica,” Reader continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.